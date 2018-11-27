White Cliffs Senior Living offers one-stop shopping

KINGMAN – Hunting for the perfect gifts for loved ones during the holiday season sometimes means running from store to store, but White Cliffs Senior Living is offering a one-stop shopping destination at its Mingle Jingle Holiday Boutique from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15.

There will be a wide variety of gifts available at White Cliffs, 3600 Peterson Road, and children are more than welcome as Santa will be on-hand.

Attendees can also get a raffle ticket by bringing a canned-food item for the Kingman Area Food Bank.

Fulfill holiday wishes with items from businesses such as: Miriam’s Spring natural supplies, Hulda’s Crafts, Scentsy, Mary Kay, J&R Pearls and More, Paparazzi Jewelry, J&K Chocolates, LuLaRoe Clothing, Old West Soap Company, and much more.

For a full list of participating businesses, contact 928-263-2203 or go to the White Cliffs website, www.WhiteCliffsSeniorLiving.com.



Information provided by White Cliffs Senior Living