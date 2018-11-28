The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
8:03 AM Thu, Nov. 29th
Weather  44.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Mohave District Boy Scouts food drive benefits local food banks

The Kingman Area Food Bank received over 1,500 pounds of food from the Scouting for Food drive. (Daily Miner file photo)

The Kingman Area Food Bank received over 1,500 pounds of food from the Scouting for Food drive. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: November 28, 2018 7:29 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – About 100 scouts and volunteers from Kingman-area packs and troops served over 500 volunteer hours during its 30th annual Scouting for Food Drive on Nov. 17 at Smith’s Food and Drug. An additional 70 scouts and volunteers served about 300 hours at the Bullhead City and Fort Mohave areas.

    “Through this single day food drive, scouts collected 1,588 pounds of food and $566.71 from our generous community of Kingman to feed needy families in the area,” said Terry Griffis, Scouting for Food coordinator.

    In Bullhead City and Fort Mohave, over 2,000 pounds of food was collected for the food banks in the area.

    photo

    The Kingman area Boy Scouts raised over 1,500 pounds of food and $500 for the Kingman Area Food Bank. (courtesy)

    Smith’s Food and Drug, one of the long-standing community partners that has helped support Scouting for Food since 1999, allowed the Boy Scouts to use their locations as collection sites.

    In addition to on-site support, Smith’s has donated $6,000 to the organization to purchase bags for the food collection. To date, Smith’s has donated more than $76,000 to the Las Vegas Area Council Boy Scouts since the event’s inception.

    Information provided by Mohave District Boy Scouts

    More like this story