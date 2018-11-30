10 Things to Know for Today | November 30, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - WORLD LEADERS GO SOUTH

The U.S.-China trade dispute and the conflict over Ukraine could overshadow the usual agenda of issues like development, infrastructure and investment at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires.

2 - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

President Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, confessed in a surprise guilty plea that he lied to Congress about a Moscow real estate deal he pursued on Trump's behalf during the 2016 Republican campaign.

3 - WHITE HOUSE-KREMLIN DIALOGUE SCRATCHED

President Trump kicks off two days of diplomacy at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina after his abrupt decision to cancel a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin eclipsed the proceedings before they even started.

4 - BLACK SEA CONFLICT INTENSIFIES

Ukrainian officials have upped the ante in the growing confrontation with Russia, announcing a travel ban for most Russian males and searching the home of an influential cleric of the Russian Orthodox Church.

5 - NO RELIEF FROM WEATHER IN GOLDEN STATE

Heavy rains and mudslides are afflicting some of the same California towns which just suffered through extended wildfires.

6 - STRANGERS IN THE FAMILY

Over a million local government workers in China are infiltrating families of ethnic minorities spying on locations, events and occasions — from living rooms to weddings — once considered intimate and private.

7 - A NEW KIND OF FARMHAND

Robot-making startups are working to transform agricultural production, a sector under economic strain due to market pressures to keep food cheap, a rising global population and the uncertainties of climate change.

8 - THE DANGER FROM THE NORTH

Israeli officials have long warned the threat posed by Gaza's Hamas rulers pales in comparison to that of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group.

9 - TRAGIC BEACH DEATHS

Fifty-one pilot whales have died in a mass stranding in New Zealand, less than a week after 154 more whales perished in two other unrelated strandings.

10 - DALLAS HOLDS 'EM

The Cowboys stifled Drew Brees and the Saints, ending New Orleans' 10-game winning streak with a 13-10 victory.