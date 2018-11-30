Be safe and practice holiday fire prevention

The holiday season can be a beautiful time around the home, and many people go to the extreme making their homes as festive as possible.

Many decorated homes resemble a Norman Rockwell Christmas painting.

They have a beautifully decorated live tree sitting in the corner of the room. There are multiple colored strings of lights hanging from every possible location and scented candles burn putting off a wonderful aroma.

As a family sits in the living room enjoying the holiday atmosphere, someone suggests they go out for dinner. Without hesitation, everyone piles into the family vehicle and heads off for an evening of fun, food and celebration.

When they arrive back home, they make a gruesome discovery. Their home burned to the ground while they were away. It is later determined by fire officials the family had forgotten to turn off the inside Christmas lights and did not blow out the candles, which was the cause of the fire.

Christmas tree fires are not common. However, when they do occur, they are more likely to be extremely serious. According to fire department officials, one out of every 32 reported home Christmas tree fires result in a death compared to an average of one death per 143 total reported home fires.

Each year fires occurring during the holiday season claim the lives of more than 400 people in the U.S., injure 1,650 more, and cause more than $900 million in damage.

The problem is most people don’t think when they’re decorating their homes. They use too many extension cords because there aren’t adequate electrical outlets.

Extension cords should be in good condition and UL-rated for indoor or outdoor use. Check all electrical cords and if they are frayed or the covering has cracks. If so, don’t use them; toss them into the trash. Check outdoor receptacles to ensure the ground fault interrupters don’t trip. If they trip repeatedly, it’s a sign that they need to be replaced.

When decorating, don’t run more than three strings of lights end to end, although LEDS can be run with many more strings. Check the box the LEDs lights come in to determine how many strings are recommended to be run together (normally 15 to 25 strings of LEDs can be run end to end).

Stacking the plugs is much safer when you’re using a large quantity of older incandescent lights as decorations. Placing too much drain on electrical outlets and lines can cause them to heat up and possibly start a fire.

It’s statistically proven that one out of every four Christmas tree fires is caused by electrical problems, and another major problem is when people leave their homes, even for a short time, they do not turn off their displays.

Heat sources too close to the Christmas tree cause one in every four Christmas tree fires. The top three days for home candle fires are Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

Candles start two out of five home decoration structure fires. To reduce the danger, the U.S. Fire Administration suggests maintaining one foot of space between the candle and anything that can burn. They further recommend placing candles on sturdy bases or cover with hurricane globes. Never leave flames unattended. Before bed, walk through each room to make sure candles are blown out and for atmosphere without worry, consider flameless LED candles.

Exercise good judgement this holiday season and think fire safety prevention. Don’t leave candles burning when not home and or when going to bed, don’t overload your electrical outlets, and keep your family safe.

No one wants to intentionally burn down their own home and/or possibly cause a death by fire.

Keep your household from becoming a holiday fire statistic. Be safety cautious and live another year to enjoy the holidays with family and friends.