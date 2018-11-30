The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
KUSD schools put on carnival and craft fair Saturday, proceeds go toward angel tree

Students are setting up for the carnival and craft fair from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at LWHS cafeteria, 400 Grandview Ave. (Photo courtesy of Starlene Hill)

By Vanessa Espinoza

  • Originally Published: November 30, 2018 1:41 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Lee Williams High and White Cliff Middle schools are hosting a carnival and craft fair from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at LWHS cafeteria, 400 Grandview Ave.

    “It’s a something to do that doesn’t cost so much,” Starlene Hill, LWHS Hispanic Student Union sponsor said.

    The event is free and has free activities for the family. Families, bring those cameras because there will be an opportunity to take photos with Santa.

    Activities include cookie decorating, Spanish Christmas bingo, letters to Santa, reindeer toss and more.

    Students from LWHS student council will be selling popcorn and cotton candy. Students from the Hispanic Student Union will be selling Abuelita hot chocolate.

    All proceeds students make from their sales will go toward the schools and the LWHS angel tree. There will be 10 local craft vendors. Attendees can also bring any canned food items or toys for the Toys for Tots program.

