Prep Roundup: Bulldogs beat River Valley for first region win

KINGMAN – Mother Nature wasn’t going to stop the Kingman High School boys soccer team Thursday night. The Bulldogs played in pouring rain, but still found the back of the net in a 3-1 win over River Valley.

"We had a lot of shots and passing was good,” said Kingman head coach Kevin Roberts. “The boys were hyped up since the beginning and kept that intensity the whole game.”

Yahir Boo opened the scoring in the 25th minute and then Cayden Pettway later gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 advantage going into halftime.

The Dust Devils responded in the second half, but Caleb Grimmett iced the game with a goal. Boo finished with two assists in the victory.

The Bulldogs (1-1, 1-0 3A Northwest) host their crosstown foe Lee Williams (1-0) at 6 p.m. Monday.

Girls Soccer

Prescott 7, Lee Williams 0

At Prescott, the Lee Williams High School girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season on the road Thursday in a 7-0 setback to the Lady Badgers.

The Lady Vols (2-1, 0-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) host Kingman High (0-2) at 6 p.m. Monday.

River Valley 10, Kingman 1

At River Valley, the region opener didn’t go as planned Thursday night for the Kingman High School girls soccer team. The Lady Bulldogs tallied only one goal and dropped a 10-1 loss to fall to 0-2, 0-1 in the 3A Northwest Region.

Kingman hopes to bounce back Monday night when it makes the short trip to Lee Williams.