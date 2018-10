Evan Esplin is a Boy Scout and working his way to become an Eagle. His Eagle Scout project consists of laying out bricks outside the Mohave Museum of History and Arts with the names of various donors to the museum. To be promoted to an Eagle he must complete a community project and if it’s accepted he’ll get his wings. The idea is to have a few rows of bricks laid out with a mural above them. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)