The Lady Miner of Mineral Park

In the 1870s, it wasn’t unusual to find gold, silver and turquoise in northwestern Arizona. The area around Kingman was so rich with minerals there was a town named for it: Mineral Park.

Miners flocked to the area, and what was a mining camp soon became a bustling, thriving town full of people who had, quite literally, struck gold.

So, in 1902, when the newspaper “Our Mineral Wealth” published information about a large silver strike on the western slopes of the Cerbat Mountains, it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary.

However, this wasn’t just a normal strike. The woman who laid claim to the land and to the vein, was a Mrs. Cordelia Kay.

And Cordelia Kay was anything but ordinary.

Born Harriet Cordelia Chapman on Oct. 14, 1854 to Caleb and Mary Chapman of San Bernadino, California, Cordelia was no stranger to mining. Her father moved the family to El Dorado County in California where he was a miner from 1858 until around the time of his death in 1871.

Cordelia was only 20 when she came to Mineral Park as the young wife of Captain L.C. Welbourn in 1874. Welbourn, a former sheriff of Mohave County, decided on the mining game, a hard life Cordelia was quite used to.

In those days, all the ore had to be exported to Wales in order to be processed. Welbourn created a mill in an unsuccessful attempt to concentrate ores in one spot. He lost money and decided to turn to prospecting to recoup some of his losses.

Cordelia naturally went with him, and together they located several promising veins.

Life seemed to be going well for the Welbourns, but Capt. Welbourn took seriously ill in 1883. He became progressively worse until he returned to the East where he shortly died, leaving Cordelia sole owner of their many joint claims.

For unrecorded health problems, Cordelia left Mineral Park in 1883 and returned to California. While there, she met and married an English man by the name of John Kay.

The Kays returned to Mineral Park in 1885.

Cordelia’s first task was working the claims and struck a rich body of ore in the Setting Sun mine in 1886. By July 2, 1887, the Kays had a ton of fine ore out of the Setting Son.

Good, healthy strikes followed, and the lady miner Cordelia Kay and her husband made quite a name for themselves.

However, personal happiness was not on the agenda for the early years of the Kays’ success. In Aug. 1886, Cordelia gave birth to twins, but they died one after the other. The next two sons, Elijah and Lyon, were born in San Bernadino, where the medical help was better, and survived. Son Lucky Kay was born in Mineral Park in 1891, but complications almost killed both him and Cordelia. The costs of the medical help needed nearly destroyed the family’s wealth. John Kay opened a saloon and Cordelia bought a restaurant in order to pay for the doctor bills.

It took two years, but Cordelia recovered and finally, in 1893 gave birth to a daughter she always longed for. Hoping for better things to come, Cordelia named her Golden Silver Queena Kay.

After the birth of their daughter, Cordelia went back to work.

They started making new finds, including the 1902 silver strike where the ore contained 3,000 ounces of silver per ton.

Again, not an entirely unusual circumstance in those days. But the article also pointed out it was Cordelia herself who made the strike.

“The tenderfoot may think we mean that she hired the work done, but not so,” the article in “Our Mineral Wealth” states. “Mrs. Kay cut the fuse, bit the cap, tamped the powder and returned into the smoke to see the result of the shot.”

That silver strike was one of many in the years to come.

Cordelia’s biggest successes were her turquoise claims at Ostrich Copper Mine. She apparently enjoyed taking the stones, called “Kingman Blue,” and selling them in San Francisco.

In 1912, Cordelia sold her turquoise claims on the south side of Ithaca peak to a Denver mining expert. The exact price was never revealed, but it was in the thousands of dollars – a fortune in those days.

According to Cordelia’s granddaughter, Dorothy Smith of Kingman, Cordelia had not only learned a lot about mining, but she was a shrewd business woman all her life.

No sooner had Cordelia sold her mine than the Mohave County Miner reported that the “Kays Strike Copper.” Much like the silver strike in 1902, this copper strike was big, with samples showing exceptionally high averages.

Cordelia’s entire family was involved in mining. All three sons, Elijah, Lyon and Lucky, worked together to bring minerals out of their seven mines: The Golden Hammer, the Golden Horseshoe, the Elijah Kay, the Lucky Kay, the Morning Sun, the Setting Sun and the New Moon, which was owned by a member of the family until at least 1987, when an article mentioned the Kays in the Nevadan Today.

The Kays were successful, to say the least. They remained in Mineral Park for most of their lives, building a solid family life rather than moving from one boom area to the next.

John Kay died July 29, 1924 at the age of 80. Cordelia followed about 10 years later on June 4, 1933 at the age of 78.

In a time when women weren’t allowed near mines, let alone inside of them, Cordelia Kay carved out her mark in mining history.

Cordelia Kay was nothing short of extraordinary.