Burley hired as Mohave County Public Health director

KINGMAN – Denise Burley, formerly employed by Coconino County, has been hired as director of Mohave County Public Health at an annual salary of $102,440, with one month’s salary allotted for moving expenses.

Mohave County’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved hiring Burley at its Oct. 1 regular meeting, crediting Patty Mead, who retired as public health director, for a job well done.

Burley said she understands the budgetary challenges of Mohave County and looks forward to knowing the strengths of the county.

She holds a master’s degree in public administration from Northern Arizona University, a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from California State University-Hayward and Certified Public Manager from Arizona State University.

Burley worked 26 years for the Coconino County Public Health Services District, most recently as division manager in charge of grants and programs including tobacco and chronic disease, Smoke Free AZ and prescription drug overdose prevention.