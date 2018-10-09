California man arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department reports that Jonathan Kirsh-Randa Robinson, 33 of Sacramento, California, was arrested at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday after law enforcement discovered he was driving a stolen vehicle.

KPD responded to a call of a disorderly female at a business in the 200 block of E. Beale Street on Saturday. Robinson, who was traveling with the female, reportedly came out of the store and yelled at officers when they made contact with her. At this time, law enforcement reports finding that Robinson was driving a stolen vehicle out of Sacramento.

Robinson was taken into custody, and police found that he had a felony failure to appear warrant issued out of Maricopa County Superior Court. He was booked into the Mohave County jail after being arrested for felony charges of unlawful means of transportation and a fugitive from justice warrant.

The 26-year-old California female, unable to answer questions asked by officers, was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center for a medical evaluation.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department