Car show to support Mohave County Sheriff's Office K-9s

MOHAVE COUNTY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation will be hosting the K-9 Car Show on Sunday, Nov. 4 at the Mohave Market Place, 5480 AZ-95, in Fort Mohave.

All proceeds from the car show will benefit the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation and utilized to support the MCSO K-9 Program.

The car show is open to classics, rat rods, customs, regular cars, trucks and motorcycles.

“We do not discriminate. It can be that old banged-up-beater vehicle that has been passed down from family member to family member over the years,” said foundation officials. “If it has an engine, runs and can be driven into the car show, we’ll be excited about it and will accept the entry.

“If car dealerships have a vehicle or vehicles they would like to highlight, we’ll accept their entries, too.”

Entry cost is $25 per vehicle and the first 125 entries will receive a special participation license plate and goodie bag.

There will be special awards presented, including sheriff’s, Mohave Market Place, fire department, and Jerry Lakin picks.

For those who would like to make a sponsorship donation of $50, $100 or more, their names will be prominently displayed on a “sponsorship board” during the car show.

Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation will be offering T-shirts, K-9 Hero Dogs and raffle tickets for sale during the car show. Pre-order costs of the T-shirts are $15 for small, medium and large, and $18 for XX-large and XXX-large.

Pre-entries can be sent to the foundation C/O Karen Pangus, P.O. Box 8463, Fort Mohave, AZ 86427.

The MCSO K-9 Program receives no funding from the state of Arizona, Mohave County government or the sheriff’s office. It operates solely on donations from businesses and concerned citizens who want to help make the K-9 program a success.

All donations are utilized for training, purchase of the dogs, food, vet care (medications and severe-injury-health insurance), all other associated costs including specialized equipment and training certificates handled through the foundation.

Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and all donations are a tax-deductible contribution.

Entry and sponsor forms can be obtained by visiting the foundation’s website at https://mcsk9f.com or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MohaveCountyk9foundation.

Anyone who might like to donate something for the K-9 Car Show’s live auction and raffles, or may want further information, can call Karen Pangus or her husband, Chuck, at 928-234-6623.

Make a difference in your community by teaming with the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation in its efforts to maintain the K-9 unit and to take a bite out of crime.