Confederate Krusaders feel they’ve been ‘discriminated against’

KINGMAN – The numerous businesses, organizations and clubs that participated in the Andy Devine Days parade made for quite a sight, but one local group is feeling slighted after being told they could not be in the parade.

“It’s just a little group, we call ourselves the Confederate Krusaders,” Linda Youngblood said. “And we spell crusaders with a ‘K’ but it has nothing to do with the KKK. It’s just because we wanted to be different.”

Youngblood said the group strives to serve the community with events and services for the elderly, women, military personnel and children. The group has participated in numerous parades in the area, including the Chloride St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Kingman’s Veterans Day parade, but was turned down by the City for the Andy Devine Days parade for the second year in a row.

When the group participates in parades, members fly Confederate and military flags. Their parade application for this year was originally accepted, but come the week of the festival, Youngblood received an email from the City informing her that the entry was in violation of parade rule No. 3.

“Entries consisting of ‘Direct Advertising’ which expresses a political, social, or moral view point may not be accepted if deemed inappropriate,” the rule reads.

That email came from City Tourism Director Josh Noble.

“It was determined at a senior-management level that the entry was in violation of parade rule No. 3, this was communicated to the Festival Committee,” Noble wrote in an email to the Daily Miner. “As chairman of the Festival Committee, I sent the letter to Ms. Youngblood, who had submitted the parade application, communicating that the entry was revoked.”

Youngblood said she and her husband, Donald, went to ask City Attorney Carl Cooper why they had been cut from the parade. According to Youngblood, Cooper also referenced rule No. 3.

“I kept saying ‘Is it because of the Confederate flag?’” Youngblood said. “And he kept saying it’s the City’s position, and he also kept saying ‘If that’s what you think.’”

Cooper elaborated on the City’s position when speaking with The Daily Miner. He said unlike other parades, the Andy Devine Days parade is sponsored by the City of Kingman.

“The City has set up its own rules and regulations for who they want and what those floats will represent and how they’re going to be perceived within the rules that we have promulgated,” Cooper said. “And they don’t comply with our rules.”

Youngblood says her group celebrates American history, which includes Confederate history.

“Because it was part of our history, but everybody thinks it means hate and racism,” she said of the Confederate flag. “It doesn’t mean any of that.”

The group feels they should have been able to participate in the parade because they’re part of the community they strive to help and wanted to show people who they are while celebrating U.S. history.

“We feel like we’re being discriminated against,” Youngblood said.