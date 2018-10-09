MCSO, DPS track down stranded motorists

KINGMAN – A frantic woman trying to stop vehicles on North Stockton Hill Road led authorities to her stranded husband Monday morning.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a 44-year-old woman was in distress near mile marker 31 at about 10:30 a.m. The woman was barefoot and not wearing appropriate clothing for the weather conditions as she tried to get passing motorists to stop.

MCSO deputies arrived, called for medical help, and then transported her for evaluation.

The woman’s 33-year-old husband had been with her when their car became stranded about one-half mile from where she was found by deputies. MCSO Search and Rescue was activated and began searching for her husband.

A tracking team located his tracks and followed them up a wash into the Cerbat Mountains. Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter from Kingman joined the search.

A tracking team located the man in a wash at the base of the mountains. He did not have water or food, and he was dehydrated.

DPS Ranger transported the man to the Command Post where he refused treatment.

Deputies gave the man a ride into Kingman where he was reunited with his wife.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office