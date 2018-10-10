10 Things to Know for Today | October 10, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - MICHAEL INTENSIFIES, ROARS DOWN ON FLORIDA

The Category 4 storm is expected to become one of the panhandle's worst hurricanes in memory with reported 140 mph winds and a life-threatening storm surge of up to 13 feet.

2 - IMAGES SURFACE OF SAUDIS ALLEGEDLY SENT TO TARGET WRITER

Turkish media publish images of an "assassination squad" allegedly sent to target Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and of a black van later traveling from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he went missing, to the consul's home.

3 - HOW UN AMBASSADORS REACTED TO NIKKI HALEY'S DEPARTURE

Many at the U.N. headquarters express shock, and some sadness and dismay after getting word that the well-liked diplomat would be leaving her post by the end of the year.

4 - 'IF WE TAKE EDUCATION THEN WE WILL BE ABLE TO LEAD OUR LIFE AS A LIFE'

Rahima Akter is a 19-year-old refugee in a Bangladeshi camp who dreams of becoming the most educated Rohingya woman in the world.

5 - CANADA TO BECOME LARGEST COUNTRY WITH LEGAL POT SALES

The profound social shift brings the black market into a regulated, taxed system after nearly a century of prohibition failed to stem the drug's prevalence.

6 - WHO ARE MIA NO LONGER

New technology and more researchers result in a big increase in the identification of remains of service members missing in action from World War II and the Korean War.

7 - WHAT SUPREME COURT IS WEIGHING

A case before the high court pits the government against immigrants it wants to deport following crimes they have committed in the United States.

8 - WHO DREW IRE AT TRUMP RALLY

Chants of "Lock her up!" rang again throughout an Iowa arena as the president rallied supporters, but this time there was a new target: California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

9 - TAYLOR SWIFT WINS BIG AT AMAs

The "I Did Something Bad" singer won artist of the year and then encouraged fans to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

10 - RIVALRY SERIES ENDS IN 4

Craig Kimbrel and the Red Sox hold off the Yankees' ninth-inning rally that ended with a video replay, eliminating New York with a 4-3 victory in Game 4 of the AL Division Series.