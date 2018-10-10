Friends of Valle Vista library hold book, bake sale Saturday

Halloween Coloring Contest
The Friends of Valle Vista Library is holding its Fall Book and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday at 7264 Concho Drive. (Photo by langsdalelibrary (Book Sale) [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons)

By Vanessa Espinoza

  • Originally Published: October 10, 2018 7:26 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – The Friends of Valle Vista Library is holding its Fall Book and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday at 7264 Concho Drive.

    Diane Druian, secretary of the Friends of Valle Vista Library, said that there will be multiple tables filled with items. She also advised to attend early for the best selection.

    Friends of Valle Vista Library has been doing this for about 20 years and there will be used books, audio books, movies and CDs on sale by the bag full. It’ll be $2 for a grocery bag and $4 for a larger bag. Bags will be provided by the Friends.

    “It doesn’t matter hardback or paperback, anything that fits in the bag is at bag price,” Druian said.