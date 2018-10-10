Kingman Regional Medical Center provides free flu shots for community

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center is hosting several flu shot clinics for children and adults.

KRMC will offer flu shots at the following events with zero out-of-pocket cost to the patient:

• Joshua Tree Pediatrics from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 11), Oct. 18 and Nov. 2, 1739 Beverly Ave. Walk-ins are welcome, ages 6 months to 18 years.

• Women’s Health Fair from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr., ages 3 and up.

• Walk Away from Drugs at 5 – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Centennial Park, ages 3 and up.

The flu vaccine offers the best protection available against influenza and serious complications from the disease. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, last year’s flu season was one of the most severe ever documented.

The flu can be contracted at any time but “flu season” begins in October and lasts through the spring.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center