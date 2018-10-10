Letter | Kingman area is very difficult to drive

I have lived in several different states in the past and have to say that the Kingman area is very difficult to drive in very few drivers observe the speed limits on Stockton Hill. The next time you drive watch and see how many people cut in and out of lanes, run red lights, or speed up at intersections. I don’t think the car manufactures put turn signals on cars or trucks anymore because hardly anyone uses a turn signal when changing lanes or turning.

All I can say is you better be alert as you drive in the Walmart area and anywhere else around town. Just the other day, a motorcycle went between my car and the one next to me, a California rule. Boy are we in for it people.

Rodger Bruce

Kingman resident