Obituary | Patricia Alice Thompson Hartup

Patricia Alice Thompson Hartup passed away on Oct. 8, 2018, at the age of 92.

She was born in Phoenix on Aug. 29, 1926, to Daniel M. and Catherine L. (Hancock) Thompson. She was the oldest of three children.

Because her father worked for the Arizona highway department and the Civilian Conservation Corps, the family moved frequently until 1939, when they settled in Kingman.

Pat graduated from Mohave County Union High School in 1944. She married Charles P. (Chic) Hartup on April 5, 1947. They had four daughters.

Throughout her life, Pat was a source of love, compassion and strength to her extended family and to her many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Harry Thompson, her sister Barbara Keller, and her daughter, Cora Lusk.

She is survived by her daughters Patricia (Patsy) Johnson and husband Tim, Barbara Sokol and husband Billy, Sally Martinek and husband Paul, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no service.