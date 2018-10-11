ATM heist has sheriff’s office seeking public’s help

FORT MOHAVE – Three men stole an ATM from a Fort Mohave business early Wednesday morning, and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in identifying the three.

The suspects pulled up to a business in the 5400 block of Highway 95 on a four-door, red and black ATV, possibly a Polaris Razor, and used the ATV to pull the doors of the business open.

The three men, all wearing helmets, then loaded the ATM onto the back of the ATV and drove away.

MCSO is asking anyone with information to call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-768-7071, ext. 224, and speak to Sergeant Nyquist.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office