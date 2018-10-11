Halloween Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
10:03 PM Thu, Oct. 11th
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Event Calendar | Oct. 12 -13

Kingman Farmers Market at 8 a.m. - noon, corner of First and Beale streets in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode. (Daily Miner file photo)

Kingman Farmers Market at 8 a.m. - noon, corner of First and Beale streets in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: October 11, 2018 7:29 p.m.

    • TODAY

    Classical Guitarist Jack Cimo

    7-8 p.m. at the Kingman Center for the Arts 208 E. Beale St. Tickets are available at the Gallery at KCA, 208 E. Beale Street. Seating is limited so get your tickets early.

    SATURDAY

    Corn Hole Tournament

    4-8 p.m. at Metcalfe Park 315 W. Beale St. in Downtown Kingman.For more information or to register your team, contact the Venture Club of Kingman.

    TGIF Cruisin’ Back to the College

    10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Mohave Community College 1971 Jagerson Ave. 28-263-7167.

    Kingman Farmer’s Market 2018

    9 a.m. - noon at Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536

    KRMC Women’s Health Fair

    9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. 928-263-3873.

    Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

    7 - 9:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center 1776 Airway Ave. 580-917-6043,

    Our Time, Our History

    2 p.m. to be presented at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts 400 W. Beale St. 928-715-0288.

    Fall Book and Bake Sale

    9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Mohave County Library in Valle Vista, 7264 Concho Dr. 928-757-1565.

    Attitude of Gratitude Concert

    2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 Harrison St. Mohave Community choir presents the “Attitude of Gratitude” concert. 928-214-8582.

    Valle Vista Craft Fair

    10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Clubhouse 9686 Concho Drive.