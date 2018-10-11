Event Calendar | Oct. 12 -13

TODAY

Classical Guitarist Jack Cimo

7-8 p.m. at the Kingman Center for the Arts 208 E. Beale St. Tickets are available at the Gallery at KCA, 208 E. Beale Street. Seating is limited so get your tickets early.

SATURDAY

Corn Hole Tournament

4-8 p.m. at Metcalfe Park 315 W. Beale St. in Downtown Kingman.For more information or to register your team, contact the Venture Club of Kingman.

TGIF Cruisin’ Back to the College

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Mohave Community College 1971 Jagerson Ave. 28-263-7167.

Kingman Farmer’s Market 2018

9 a.m. - noon at Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536

KRMC Women’s Health Fair

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. 928-263-3873.

Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7 - 9:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center 1776 Airway Ave. 580-917-6043,

Our Time, Our History

2 p.m. to be presented at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts 400 W. Beale St. 928-715-0288.

Fall Book and Bake Sale

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Mohave County Library in Valle Vista, 7264 Concho Dr. 928-757-1565.

Attitude of Gratitude Concert

2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 Harrison St. Mohave Community choir presents the “Attitude of Gratitude” concert. 928-214-8582.

Valle Vista Craft Fair

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Clubhouse 9686 Concho Drive.