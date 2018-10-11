Horoscopes | Oct. 12, 2018

Birthdays: Josh Hutcherson, 26; Tyler Blackburn, 32; Bode Miller, 41; Hugh Jackman, 50.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Rely on what you know and what you can do, not what others promise. If a job needs to be done, do it yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Slow down and get things right the first time. Your patience and astute sense of what’s important will compensate for the amount of time it takes you to be successful.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Act on impulse and make your point heard. Be the one to take control and show enthusiasm.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Explore your options and try something unique. Positive change is heading your way; romance is highlighted.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Align yourself with people who are helpful, who encourage you to do your best and who want to see you make positive personal changes. Say no to indulgent behavior.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Short trips, conversations and listening to what others have to offer will encourage you to take care of pending matters in order to clear the path for new beginnings. A romantic evening will enhance your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Deal with people who have the potential to stand in your way or slow you down. Make your intentions and plans clear, and rearrange your schedule to fit your needs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let charm be your calling card. Alternative means and methods will bring good results if they offer a little something for those who get involved in your plan.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Doing a little extra will go a long way. Temptation can lead to mistakes if you get involved with someone who tends to be excessive.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An unusual offer will spark your curiosity. Reconnecting with someone from your past will help you find a missing link.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to associate with someone who is looking for a fight or trying to tempt you. A problem with a friend, relative or peer will result in an unexpected change of heart.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A worthwhile deal shouldn’t be overlooked for unrealistic reasons. A celebration will bring you closer to someone you love.