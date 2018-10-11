Mohave County Most Wanted | October 11, 2018

Halloween Coloring Contest
  • Originally Published: October 11, 2018 11:08 a.m.

    • As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    John Andrusak III

    DOB: 09/04/1980 White Male 6-0 170 pounds

    Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

    Offense: Forgery, Class 4 Felony; theft credit card – control, Class 5 Felony; Aggravated taking identity of another, Class 3 Felony

    Warrant: 10/09/2018

    photo

    Ashley Nicole Friend

    DOB: 12/31/1996 White Female 5-3 140 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Trafficking stolen property 1st degree, Class 6 Undesignated; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated; shoplifting, Class 1 Misdemeanor

    Warrant: 10/02/2018

    photo

    Rickie Dean Mish

    DOB: 11/22/1958 White Male 5-9 230 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony; disorderly conduct – fighting, Class 1 Misdemeanor

    Warrant: 10/09/2018

    photo

    Michael Alaric Pauly

    DOB: 03/11/1990 White Male 5-10 170 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

    Offense: Theft – control property, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 08/10/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Michelle Suzanne Luecke

    Offense: Fraud scheme/practice - conceal, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 08/17/2018 Capture: 10/09/2018

    photo

    Myron William Tom

    Offense: Aggravated Assault – deadly weapon/dangerous instrument, Class 3 Felony

    Warrant: 03/29/2018 Capture: 10/07/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department