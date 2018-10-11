Prep Football: Bulldogs not backing down from top-ranked Northwest Christian

KINGMAN – There’s no way around it, the Kingman High School football team has hit a tough patch with four straight losses. The offense has had a lot to do with the struggles – scoring only 20 points in that span, but Kingman High School coach Cam Wierson is keeping the faith.

“Nothing has changed, I’m going to focus on doing our best every moment,” Wierson said. “Giving maximum effort and challenging the kids to what kind of character they have. Are they going to finish strong? Or are they going to tuck their tail and run away? That’s my challenge for these kids and our program.”

That won’t be easy for the 33rd-ranked Bulldogs though.

No. 1 ranked Northwest Christian (6-1, 2-0 3A West Region) comes to town riding a five-game winning streak and averaging 40.1 points per contest. Even more impressive is the fact the Crusaders have held opponents to an average of 11.4 points, including two shutouts.

Kingman (3-4, 0-2) will have its work cut out as Northwest Christian has 2,175 yards of total offense.

Aren Van Hofwegen leads the way with 877 rushing yards and six scores, while quarterback Johnathan Metzger has racked up 785 yards, 13 touchdowns.

“Northwest Christian is a fairly balanced offense, but I’m always going to be all-in on stopping the run,” Wierson said. “I don’t care if I’m playing Tom Brady on Friday night, I’m going to stop the run first before anything. We’re going to focus on that.”

Offensively, a new face will lead the Bulldogs’ offense in Lamar Jackson.

However, it won’t be the Baltimore Ravens’ backup quarterback, but instead a freshman who threw for 54 yards and a touchdown last week against Chino Valley.

“We plan on having him sling the ball around the yard most of the night,” Wierson said of Jackson.