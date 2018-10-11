Rants and Raves October 12, 2018

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

What do we have in common by Ben Shapiro:

If you call yourself a Christian, start acting like one. Christ embraced ALL people, not just the rich and influential. We are too tribal.

Pat Hartup Obituary:

RIP Pat ... you were a hoot back in the days when you worked for the City ... enjoyed seeing you at Valley National Bank and visiting with you.

Tom Johnson Obituary:

RIP Tom ... enjoyed working with you back in the days of Valley National Bank.

Pride in ownership:

We know what effect mixing manufactured homes, and stick homes can have. When you have NO code enforcement, it can surely be a mess. “Pride in ownership” does not apply to everyone. Perhaps THAT is where rules should apply.

UN experts agree climate change is the real deal:

It’s so unreal that Trump fails to accept the findings of this panel of climate experts. He refuses to believe any scientific data and is only interested in creating MORE climate disrupting pollution!

Legislative candidates agreed on water divided on education:

Does it really matter what causes climate change? Isn’t it way more important to deal with the effects it will create now so we are not blindsided by it? Mr. Borrelli is out of touch. Oh, and science is real.

Legislative candidates divided on education:

We have many private schools in Arizona siphoning off money from public schools right now. Let the private schools pay their own way.

‘Self made’ Trump was a millionaire:

I feel for our country has “elected” a fifth grader to be president of our country, and there are a lot of other fifth graders out there who would do a better job.

Something we all agree on:

I enjoyed reading about the get-together for peace in the park. It is nice when we can still find something we all agree on. We seem to be divided on nearly everything, these days.