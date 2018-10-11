Surge of web traffic ahead of voter registration deadline

PHOENIX — The state website that is the main way people sign up to vote in Arizona saw a major surge in traffic ahead of the registration deadline.

Matt Roberts of the Arizona Secretary of State's office says nearly 41,000 people had registration transactions Tuesday as the midnight deadline loomed. That is more than twice as many people using the https://servicearizona.com/ web portal to register than were logged on the 2016 general election registration deadline.

Another 17,000 transactions were logged on Monday.

Roberts says most transactions were likely people updating their registrations. Typically, about 70 to 80 percent of the last-minute transactions are updates.

The surge may be a sign of greater voter engagement as the Nov. 6 election looms. Final statewide registration numbers are expected in a few weeks.