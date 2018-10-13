Daily Miner shows journalistic excellence in newspaper contest

KINGMAN – The Daily Miner came away with several awards in the Arizona Newspapers Association 2018 Better Newspapers Contest, which drew 1,183 entries from 53 newspapers.

The paper took second place for Editorial Page Excellence in the category for daily circulation under 25,000, and third place in Reporting and Newswriting Excellence.

Individually, news editor Claire Whitely won first place for Enterprise Reporting for her article, “Diving into the mind of the Kingman area arsonist.”

Editor Shawn Byrne placed second in Best Column, Analysis or Commentary for his piece, “Too much democracy is like too much honey.”

Sports writer Beau Bearden was awarded third place for Best Sports Story for his article, “An Unexpected Ending.”

Graphics artist Brandy Mayo claimed second place in Best Paid Ad Series (black and white) for “Grizzly Garage Doors.”