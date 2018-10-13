Democrats making noise with candidates who speak to the issues

KINGMAN – It’s far from an uprising, but voter by voter, the Mohave County Democratic Central Committee is making headway into turning northwest Arizona’s deep Republican territory into a paler shade of red.

And Republicans are taking note, especially after Democrats arguably came out on top of a legislative candidate debate hosted Monday by the Citizens Clean Elections Committee.

Many of the 60 or more people in attendance swarmed Democratic candidates J’aime Morgaine, running for state senator, and Mary McCord Robinson, running for state representative, after the debate.

“I think they have stifled us for a long time,” Susie Gestrine, District 1 chairwoman of the MCDCC, said about the GOP. “People were afraid to speak up. Now more people are speaking up and listening. It’s just a gradual change. We have to keep trying to make that happen.”

Democrats can gain power in Mohave County by focusing on the younger generations, starting with high school and college students, Gestrine said.

They seem “disinterested” in politics and current affairs, and need to get more involved in the democratic process, she said.

“We need to reach out to them and make them understand this affects us all. They need to be educated on issues and things that affect them,” said Gestrine, who’s in her 30s and became actively involved with Mohave County Democrats about seven years ago.

She’s always been passionate about politics, and became reinvigorated after the 2016 election.

“It was just a shock,” Gestrine said Thursday before going into an executive meeting of the MCDCC. “It seemed everything was pointing at Hillary (Clinton) and I woke up the next day and was shocked.”

Morgaine and McCord Robinson pounded issues such as water rights, education and health care at the candidate debate, and Gestrine felt they got their points across.

“Mary comes from an excellent business background in the business world and knows how to have her voice heard and lead all people, not just along party lines,” the Democratic chairwoman said.

“I believe J’aime Morgaine is extremely passionate and comes from an activist’s standpoint. We haven’t had change in quite a while and change would be great. She’s very passionate about water issues.”

Education is also a huge issue, Gestrine said. She’s urging a “No” vote on Prop. 305, which would expand empowerment scholarship accounts, also known as vouchers, that can be used for private school tuition.

“We need to keep our public schools, and we did a lot of work on Save Our Schools. We really focused on that,” she said.

Health care that’s affordable and accessible to everyone is another big issue for the Democrats. Premiums paid through the Affordable Care Act have increased to levels beyond people’s means. ACA a step in the right direction, but still needs a lot of work, Gestrine said.