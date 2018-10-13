Event Calendar | Oct. 17 - 20

WEDNESDAY
Walk Away from Drugs & Expo
5:30 p.m. at Smith's Food & Drug 3490 Stockton Hill Rd., Mother Road Harley-Davidson 2501 Beverly Ave., Firefighter's Memorial Park 2201 Detroit Ave. www.kwafd.com/
THURSDAY
Haunted Hike
6:30 p.m. at the Pinion Pines Fire Department #52 2836 DW Ranch Rd. 928-692-1498.
Lego Club
5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.
FRIDAY
Haunted Hike
6:30 p.m. at the Pinion Pines Fire Department #52 2836 DW Ranch Rd. 928-692-1498.
MC4 Gaming, Pet Food Drive
2 - 6 p.m. at Mohave Community College/Neal Campus 1971 Jagerson Ave. 928-692-3015.
Drive-In Movie
7:30 p.m. at Southside Park 1001 Buchanan St. 928-757-7919.
SATURDAY
Route 66 Rattler Race
9 a.m. at the Monolith Gardens, Coyote Pass Trailhead just off N. Hwy93 just out of Kingman. 760-447-2029.
Haunted Hike
6:30 p.m. at the Pinion Pines Fire Department #52 2836 DW Ranch Rd. 928-692-1498.
Kingman Farmer’s Market 2018
9 a.m. - noon at Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.
Pumpkin Patch Day
9 - 11 a.m. at “Dig It” Community Garden 2301 Lillie Ave. 928-530-8072.
Kingman Junior Rodeo
9 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-5357.
Walk a Mile in Their Shoes
8:30 a.m. at the Bonelli House 430 E. Spring St. 928-753-3499.
Holiday Craft Fair
9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center 1776 Airway Ave. 928-757-2778.
Speed Crafting
10 a.m. - noon, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Annie’s Art Attic 2575 Northern Ave. 928-303-9008.
Young Eagles Flight Rally
9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the EEA Flight Hangar 4560 Flightline Dr. 702-335-0764.
Quilt Exhibit
1 - 5 p.m. at the Mohave Museum of History and Art 400 W. Beale St. 928-753-3195.
Community Orchestra Concert
3 p.m. at Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St. 928-753-3902.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK