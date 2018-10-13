Horoscopes | Oct. 14, 2018

Birthdays: Usher, 40; Natalie Maines, 44; Lori Petty, 55; Ralph Lauren, 79.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Patience is a virtue, and it will be required if you want to achieve your goals. Don’t be afraid to step back and watch what others do before you leap into action.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your dedication and loyalty will pay off. Love is highlighted, and your actions will bring about positive changes if you offer kind gestures and affection.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do your own thing and take care of matters that can influence your life. Do your best to share your joy and happiness.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Socialize and show interest in what others are doing, and you will drum up support. Sharing your feelings will bring you closer to someone special.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let the changes going on around you lead to arguments. Show strength and make a vow to accept the inevitable and move on.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look for a chance to discuss something you’d like to pursue with someone who has more experience. The information you are offered will help you set your plans in motion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put your plans in motion and prove to those around you that you are capable of getting things done. A heartfelt moment with someone you look up to will lead to personal improvements.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you spend your time arguing instead of making your dreams come true, it is you who will lose, not the person upsetting you. Look beyond the moment, not in your rearview mirror.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Live life your way, and be honest about what you want and the direction you are headed. The best help will be what you do for yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be clear about your intentions. A change at home will do you good and help you feel better about your future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A change of plans shouldn’t upset you. An offer you receive will not be as good as it sounds.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your true feelings and speak up about what you want to see happen. Personal contracts and settlements will have a positive ending if you negotiate fairly.