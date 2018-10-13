KUSD Superintendent Roger Jacks announces his retirement after 10 years in position

He is the face of Kingman Unified School District; and has been for 10 years. Throughout the years, he has worked toward improving education and establishing relationships. However in June 2019, he will no longer be KUSD Superintendent Roger Jacks.

Jacks informed the KUSD school board Tuesday that he is retiring at the end of the school year.

He wasn’t always the superintendent. He started out his career in the district as a Human Resources Director in 2006. As the district started growing he was promoted to Assistant Superintendent.

The superintendent at the time retired, so the school board opened the position for superintendent.

“I put my name in the hat and interviewed for the position,” he said. “And that’s how I got here.”

As a superintendent his role is to carry out district policies, managing the schools and district office.

A decade of being head of the district, Jacks has had some moments he’s been proud of. At the top of his list is in 2006 the board appointed him to manage the $80 million bond and the projects it included.

“That was a challenge, as well as doing the daily work of the superintendent,” he said.

In life there’s many ups but also some downs. Jacks said that one of the hardships while being superintendent was the Arizona recession and managing the school district as the state kept reducing funds.

“That was a real challenge. We knew it was coming, and the whole idea was to run the school district and put money away to get through the recession,” Jacks said.

Working as a team is important, especially if the team consists of students, teachers, principals, administration staff and anyone else that makes up a school. He has established an open and transparent environment with those in the district.

When he let his principals and staff know about his retirement, he received heartwarming messages for the job he has done. During the board meeting, Jeri Wolsey, assistant superintendent and Jeri Brock, school board president, shed some tears as the news was heard.

Jacks would like to thank the City of Kingman, Mohave County, Kingman Police Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Mohave Community College and other departments that have worked with him.

He especially wants to thank the principals, teachers, district office, KUSD school board, parents and everyone in KUSD.



“You can’t do a job without all those people,” Jacks said. “You can’t be an island in one of these jobs and be successful, you have to be supported.”

After retirement he plans to spend time with his family and friends, and stay in Arizona.