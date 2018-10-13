Halloween Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
9:23 AM Sat, Oct. 13th
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Map: Rosa helps brings some drought relief to Arizona

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: October 13, 2018 5:39 a.m.

    • PHOENIX — The soggy weather brought by Tropical Storm Rosa has provided some surface-level drought relief in Arizona.

    The Arizona Republic reports that much of the state saw improvements in surface-level, or short-term versus long-term, drought conditions on the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday.

    The storm soaked northwestern Mexico with heavy rains, extending into a drenching of the U.S. Southwest.

    The rainfall in Phoenix amounted to 2.75 inches from Rosa, and another weather system helped lift the total precipitation measured to a total of 3.09 inches from Oct. 1 to Oct. 9.

    Pockets of northeast Arizona were still listed as being under "exceptional drought on the map."

    More like this story