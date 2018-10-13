Prep Football: What ifs go against Vols in loss to Coconino

KINGMAN – Lee Williams appeared to have finally grabbed some momentum with a touchdown in the waning seconds of the first half after falling behind Coconino, 20-0, but the 19-yard scoring strike from quarterback Enzo Marino to Cody Ferrin was called back for a chop block back at the line of scrimmage.

However, the Volunteers (2-6, 0-4 Grand Canyon) refused to put their head downs before falling 34-18.

“We went into the locker room and we challenged ourselves,” said Clint Sasse, Lee Williams High School football coach. “Are we going to lay down? It would have been the easy thing to do. Or we can come out make this a game. We did.”

The called-back TD proved pivotal after Lee Williams scored on consecutive offensive plays in the third quarter to narrow the lead, 20-12.

Marino twice got his back to the Coconino (6-2, 3-2) defense with quarterback keepers that went for 52- and 68-yard TD runs. The QB rushed for 134 yards on 12 carries. Marino also threw for 113 yards while completing 11-of-20 passes. He had one interception.

After Marino’s second TD run, the Vols’ defense came through, kept the momentum on Lee Williams’ side and put the ball into the offense’s hands with an opportunity to tie the score.

The offense faltered, and Coconino blocked Justin Martinez’s punt and recovered it on the Vols 20-yard line. Panther QB Ty Furr scrambled for 23 yards plays later for a TD, and Coconino seized the momentum and extended the lead, 27-12.

“We took too much time on the blocked punt,” Sasse said. “A team like Coconino is going to come after you. High school is a game of momentum, and we rode with it. It can be taken away from you very fast.”

Four minutes later, the Panthers Zach Bennett put the proverbial nail in the coffin with a 7-yard touchdown run and a 34-12 lead. Bennett was Coconino’s workhorse with 130 yards rushing and three TDs.

Cameron Ott added a 1-yard TD for the Vols as time ran out in the game.

Improving

The what-ifs didn’t go Lee Williams’ way against the No. 16-ranked Panthers, but the young No. 36 Volunteers received more information for the program to improve.

“This is a learning year,” Sasse said. “We have a lot of young kids, and they are going through a good learning experience right now. I thought we were disciplined for a good portion of the game, but it was the little things. We talk about it every week, and they’ll come around.”

Up Next

Lee Williams plays at Grand Canyon Region leader No. 11 Prescott (6-2, 4-0) Friday, Oct. 19.

Coconino goes non-region with a contest at No. 9 Cactus (6-2) in Glendale.

NW Christian 72, Kingman 6

At KHS, Kingman yielded 44 first-quarter points Friday night and never recovered in a 72-6 setback to No. 1 ranked Northwest Christian (7-1, 3-0 3A West Region)

The Crusaders gave the entire 3A Conference a lesson in efficiency by scoring 72 points on 15 plays.

Lamar Jackson tallied Kingman’s lone touchdown on an 8-yard pass to Dom Concepcion in the third quarter.

The 33rd-ranked Bulldogs (3-5, 0-3) welcome No. 8 ranked Wickenburg (6-2, 2-1) to town at 7 p.m. Friday.