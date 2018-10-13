P&Z expands accessory structure allowances

KINGMAN – In the past, property owners in Kingman have hit the wall that is the Kingman Zoning Ordinance when it comes to adding accessory structures on their properties, but the Planning and Zoning Commission is considering text amendments that would expand the allowances for detached structures and accessory dwellings.

The current zoning ordinance limits the total square footage allowed for detached accessory structures, such as garages, to 10 percent of the lot size in residentially zoned districts. On Tuesday, commissioners discussed amending that ordinance.

City staff provided the commission with three options for consideration.

The first would be to raise the allowable percentage of accessory buildings allowed in single-family residential districts with a minimum lot size of 20,000 square feet; the City could do away with the 10 percent allowance and instead use the maximum floor area as opposed to lot size; remove the 10 percent allowance and allow accessory structures to be 50 percent greater than the primary residence livable floor area.

The Planning and Zoning Commission also looked at increasing allowances for accessory dwellings in certain residential zoning districts with minimum lot sizes of half an acre or greater. Accessory dwellings are not currently permitted in single-family residential districts.

The commission unanimously voted to amend the zoning ordinance to make accessory structures limited to 50 percent of half-acre lots and 45 percent of full-acre lots. It also voted to use the same size allowances for accessory dwellings but added a separate definition, that they should be utilized by relatives. Those amendments and definition will go back before the commission at its next meeting.