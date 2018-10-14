Council has packed work session set for Tuesday’s meeting

KINGMAN – Council will hear updates from the Kingman police and fire departments, Financial Department and the Economic Development and Planning Department at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mohave County Administration building, 700 W. Beale St.

Work session

The Kingman Police Department will give an overview of the Neighborhood Services Unit, complete with responsibilities and the top 10 reported complaints.

Council will also hear an update from the Kingman Fire Department on the Building and Life Safety Division.

KFD will discuss code enforcement, construction inspections, the abatement program, and more.

Gary Kellogg, City economic development and planning director, will tell Council what he and Economic Development Manager Bennett Bratley learned at a recent instruction training on opportunity zones. Opportunity zones were created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by Congress in 2017. Areas to the south and east of Kingman have been designated opportunity zones.

City Finance Director Tina Moline will also provide a financial review for Fiscal Year 2018.

Consent agenda

KPD has been awarded $135,000 in a 2018 State of Arizona Department of Homeland Security grant to refurbish its bomb robot. The robot currently is obsolete and it is difficult to get parts needed for repairs. Staff recommends accepting the grant. In other business, Council could accept another grant for KPD, from the Bureau of Justice Assistance, for $4,400 for ballistic vests.

Council will also look to approve a job order proposal from Kincheloe Construction for water line improvements on Metcalfe Road between Springs Street and Lead Street. The guaranteed maximum price proposal submitted by Kincheloe is for $237,508. The project’s funding will come from the Water Capital Renewal Fund.

Old and new business

City Staff is requesting input from Council regarding candidate interviews for golf course manager. Two candidates have been interviewed by a five-person panel.

The City of Kingman, by a mayoral and Council resolution, will designate November as Native American Indian Heritage Month.

Information provided by the City of Kingman