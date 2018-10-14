‘First Man’ a dramatization of the moon landing, lacks the patriotism

Neil Armstrong was the first man to step foot on the moon. This is supposed to be his story, what he went through, his family life and, ultimately, his moon landing. The Armstrong character, played by Ryan Gosling, may or may not have been as Gosling portrayed him: an unemotional, stoic and self-absorbed personality sharing few exposures to emotion and seemingly uncaring of others' feelings. As portrayed, Armstrong is not a likable character.

Armstrong's wife, played by Claire Foy, hits the nail on the head portraying a regular 60's era housewife. Her teeth weren't perfect, nor her hair or face. She was real. And her eyes are penetrating, accurately reflecting the emotion she rarely displayed.

I have to praise how the environment was set. I could recognize many of the props: the milk glasses, furniture, lamps, couches, cars and dress. A lot of detail was granted. The movie throws you into the co-pilot seat as Gosling pilots a test plane up to the space where earth and space meet. All the bumps, rattles taking you into Gosling's perspective as he studies the gauges and listens to radio commands. This experience is replayed while Gosling is in a test apparatus that looks like a gyroscope within a gyroscope. It starts to spin every which way and Gosling's job is to stabilize the apparatus. He's not the only one as there are about six other men behind him waiting to do the same thing. A quick cut to the bathroom stalls finds Gosling losing his breakfast. As he clears, the next in line comes to take the next stall for a similar deposit.

And what brought Gosling here? It was his two year old daughter's death. Only talk of a tumor, some radiation treatment and then her funeral. Something so tragic was handled well and with class by the filmmakers. Gosling sees the opportunity for NASA and he and Foy decide it'll be a way for a fresh start. Tragedy brought Gosling to NASA.

All the various physical testing wasn't addressed in the movie. The 1967 Apollo I fire was addressed briefly and, at least for Gosling, unemotionally. Which brings me back to my first paragraph. I didn't like the Armstrong character. Gosling has to be given credit in that his portrayal was believable and did elicit an emotional reaction. The other star is Foy and almost to the same level as Gosling. As she portrayed the 60's era housewife who is left to raise the kids and follow hubby from job to job. Plus, getting to know the other wives stuck in the same predicament. Even socializing was only with the small cadre of people involved in the space program. Until at least when Foy demonstrated the strong character common at the time to tell Gosling he needs to talk to his sons about the moon mission. Gosling did well in showing us how much effort he took to avoid such a thing. It was when his son looks at him, and you can see he inherited his mother's eyes, and holds his hand out like a young gentleman. Almost saying “if you don't come back dad, I'll be the man of the house for you.”

Now to address the flag issue accompanying this movie. There were some criticisms and issues raised because the movie didn't show Armstrong putting the American flag on the moon. Some director or producer, along with Gosling, related during the media blitz that he was trying to make the lunar landing a global event, not an American event. Gosling opined he didn't see anything political in leaving it out. You will see the American flag planted next to the lunar module. But you will also notice the lack of American flags throughout the movie. About halfway in, you'll see the flag being raised on a flagpole. The flag on the rocket ship is shaded. Once or thrice you'll see the flag patch on the right shoulder during the Apollo launch. At a time where this county seems to be so divided, First Man could have been a movie to bridge that divide where Americans could come together and celebrate such a great achievement.

First Man is rated PG-13 and runs 138 minutes. Settle yourself in with the appropriate refreshments because it's a long one. There were only a few places where the movie sort of dragged on. The sets are awesome, the acting was very good but the men and women were fitted to a stereotype. I'll give it 3 out of 5 Miners.