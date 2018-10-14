KRMC offers free mammogram program

Breast cancer begins when cells located in the breast start to grow out of control. In time, these abnormal cells can invade other tissues and organs in the body. If not detected and treated in time, breast cancer kills. But, if breast cancer is discovered and treated while the cancer cells are still confined in the breast, most people survive to live full, active lives.

Through the KRMC “Catch It Early” program, Kingman Regional Medical Center is offering screening mammograms without any out-of-pocket expenses to all the women in Mohave County age 40 and over who haven’t had a screening mammogram in the previous year.



If you are younger than 40, it is suggested that you talk to your healthcare provider about what screening methods are right for you.

KRMC also offers free or reduced-cost breast diagnostic services – diagnostic mammogram, breast ultrasound, biopsy – for qualified uninsured or underinsured Mohave County residents who have an abnormal screening result. KRMC does have free breast health navigation services to support patient needs throughout the breast cancer diagnostic and treatment process.

Not everyone gets a free mammogram, but everyone is able to request an appointment and see if they are approved for the free program. If approved, the patient’s insurance company is billed and the Catch It Early program will cover any remaining cost. For those without insurance, you will be linked to additional programs to cover the full cost of your mammogram and other breast health services.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center