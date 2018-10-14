Kingman Unified School District negotiates Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claim

Halloween Coloring Contest
Kingman Unified School District office, 30300 McDonald Ave.

By Vanessa Espinoza

  • Originally Published: October 14, 2018 7:29 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District school board approved at Tuesdays school board meeting for Superintendent Roger Jacks to go forth on negotiating an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claim with the school lawyers.

    “The whole idea is to keep it from becoming an official EEOC complaint,” Jacks said.

    The claim was made by someone who was applying for a position with the district and allegedly claimed that they were being discriminated by age.

    Jacks said the claim should be resolved soon and that it’s not a complicated issue.

