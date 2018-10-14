Letter | Thank you to sponsors, participants of Red Kettle Run

Thank you to everyone who participated, volunteered and donated to make the Salvation Army Red Kettle Run a success. $4,132.10 was raised for the Salvation Army!

Gold Sponsor: Dawn Brannies, Kingman Premier Properties

Silver Sponsors: AXIA Home Loans, Century 21 Barbara Ricca Realty (office members donated amount to be a Silver sponsor), Chicago Title, Mission Bank, Pioneer Title, Realty Executives, and Union Home Loans.

Bronze Sponsors: Lori Chambers, RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Colleen Vance, Colorado River Top Producers Realty, Debi Sherwood, Union Home Loans, JM Eagle, William Coury, Deana Nelson State Farm, Anderson Ford, Dr. Drive, Desert Thunder Indian, Martin Swanty Hyundai, Arizona Desert Dermatology & Surgery, Deana Eads, Karen Lopez, and Jonny Meins.

Raffle Prizes: Kathy Ortman - RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Larry Vance - Advanced Inspections, Diane Pherigo - RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Dana Marino - Century 21 Barbara Ricca, Mattress Land - Donated the Recliner, Chilli’s, Hualapai Mountain Resort, Mattina’s, Tri-County Care Flight, and Mission Bank.

Water Station Volunteers: Ann White & Diane Pherigo of RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Deana M. Nelson Insurance Agency-State Farm, Mike Boblett of Kingman Premier Properties, United Way, and Wells Fargo.

Food and Water Donations: Larry Vance - Advanced Home Inspections - Granola Bars, Smiths - Bananas, Swire Coca-Cola Bottling - Sodas, Safeway - Grapes, McKee Foods Corporation - Snack Cakes, Walmart - Water, Gatorade, Oranges, and Tori Sandoval - Ridgeview Dental - Runner’s GU.

Special Thanks to: Michael’s Drone Photography for video taping the races, VJ Neon Leon, Mohave Amateur Radio Club, KRMC, Troy Palmer – Salvation Army Director, and Chris Brady - Race Organizer.

