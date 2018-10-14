Stockton Hill waterline replacement project continues

KINGMAN – Along with the water line replacement project taking place on Stockton Hill Road between Airway Avenue and Gordon Drive, another project is set for just south of the intersection of Stockton Hill Road and Kino Avenue.

When work is complete, Haydon Building Corp will patch trenches in the center lanes, then continue on to the water crossing at Kahn Drive which will restrict the outside lanes of traffic.

A second construction crew will be brought to the Gordon Drive project Monday to help keep the project on schedule. The southbound, outside lane will be restricted from Gordon Drive up until the traffic signal near Chili’s Grill and Bar. The sidewalk will also be closed in work zones to allow for installation of the water main and service line stubs.

The project overall is expected to last six months, with waterline replacement coming first followed by paving.

Information provided by the City of Kingman