WACOG offers free classes for seniors

KINGMAN – As you live life, it teaches you lessons. The more you age the more you know but someone can never stop learning.

Western Arizona Council of Governments is hosting an educational program for those who are 60 years old or older and looking for new ways to stay healthy.

During the six lessons, two sessions per day, attendees will learn about the aging process, make healthy lifestyle choices, how alcohol, prescription medications affect seniors differently, and how to avoid problems.

Cat Trobaugh, caregiver/care coordination manager at WACOG, said this class is important due to the opioid crisis in older adults.

“It became clear that something needed to be done to educate communities on how to manage their medications and live a healthier lifestyle,” she said in an email to the Daily Miner.

The sessions are part of the Wellness Initiative for Senior Education Program which was started by The New Jersey Prevention Network, a public health agency working to prevent substance abuse, addiction and other chronic diseases.

The program is free with lunch included. Each day participants will cover two sessions from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Oct. 22, 24, and 26 at 208 N. Fourth St.

For more information about the program, contact Cat Trobaugh at 928-377-4694.