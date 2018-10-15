Arizona Medicaid works, let’s build on it

Nurses take care of people – it’s what we do. Thankfully, Arizona’s Medicaid program is helping us get more people the regular care they need – helping prevent minor and chronic illnesses from progressing into life-threatening conditions.

Our state’s Medicaid program – formally known as AHCCCS – provides healthcare to more than 1 in 4 Arizonans, including over 817,000 children. Statewide, 1.7 million Arizonans depend on Medicaid for the healthcare they need.

Medicaid enrollees include many people you may not expect, including veterans and their spouses, 3 in 5 seniors living in nursing homes, and half of all Arizonans with a disability.

The bottom line: Medicaid is a lifeline to critical care for countless Arizona families, loved ones, businesses, and community members. As we look for models of success in health care, let’s build on the success Arizona’s Medicaid program is having.

Robin Schaeffer (MSN, RN, CAE) Executive Director of the Arizona Nurses Association