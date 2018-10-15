Cases consolidated for Walleck Ranch shooting suspect

KINGMAN – Timothy Joseph Bell, the 19-year-old arrested in connection with March’s Walleck Ranch Park shooting, appeared for a pretrial conference before Judge Richard Weiss on Monday.

Bell was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-dangerous instrument in one case, and assisting a criminal street gang in another. Those cases were consolidated Monday.

Bell was arrested after police responded to a call at about 10:20 p.m. March 22. They arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old boy with hand and leg wounds resulting from multiple gunshots. Bell and another suspect, 16-year-old Angel Miguel Bravo, were arrested after being found not far from the scene around the 3800 block of North Willow Road. The 16-year-old who suffered gunshot wounds was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Bell will have a settlement conference before Judge Billy Sipe, but the time and date for that hearing is not yet known. Timothy Joseph Bell will have another pretrial conference before Judge Weiss at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 26.

As a matter of policy the Daily Miner generally does not normally identify juveniles involved in crimes. In this case it is because of the seriousness of the charges.