Change of plea set for alleged Las Vegas carjacker

KINGMAN – Raitasha Antoinette Williams-Gardner and Aveyon Lashawn Nevitt, the two suspects arrested in connection with the carjacking of a Las Vegas Uber driver, both appeared in Judge Billy Sipe’s courtroom Monday morning.

Robin Puchek, attorney for Williams-Gardner, told Judge Sipe his client’s case is not ready for settlement, adding that he is still receiving discovery. Williams-Gardner will be back in court at 10 a.m. Nov. 19.

A settlement conference in Nevitt’s case took place at the end of September. According to court documents, Nevitt could be agreeable to a 20-year plea agreement. A change of plea hearing has been set for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 25.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Nevitt and Williams-Gardner initiated a drive-by shooting around the Hoover Dam after instructing the Uber driver to drive toward Arizona. A commercial vehicle was hit by the shots, which reportedly came from the suspect vehicle. The commercial vehicle’s driver was unharmed.

The two were later taken into custody after crashing into a bus in the 900 block of West Beale Street. No one on the bus suffered injuries

Charges faced by both defendants include two counts of kidnapping, theft of means of transportation, four counts of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, armed robbery, two counts of criminal damage and endangerment.