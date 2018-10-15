Know where to tag your animal, or you may be it

In Arizona, tags are issued for all of Arizona’s big game animals. These tags, which in effect are a transfer of ownership from the State of Arizona to a hunter, are placed on different areas of the animal.

Improper tagging of a big game animal is one of the top 12 violations in Arizona, one that law enforcement officers see every year.

Larry Phoenix is the Region 3 Supervisor of the Kingman office, and he stated that he has seen literally hundreds of tagging violations in his career.

“I guess they just don’t know or don’t read the back of the tags,” Phoenix said.

Tagging requirements are listed under Rule R12-4-302 and locations are noted under subsection “F” of that rule.

Hunters can look on the back of the tags for proper tagging locations.

Improper tagging of javelina is one of the most often seen by law enforcement officers. Under the rule, javelina must be tagged through the gambrel of the hind leg. In the past, hunters have tagged javelina around the back leg, front leg, and even behind the canine teeth.

Antlered deer or elk can be tagged either through the gambrel of the hind leg or on the antlers. Tags should not be placed on the end of a point, however. Instead, they should be under a split on the main beam, where the tag cannot slip off.

Antlerless deer and elk must be tagged through the gambrel of the hind leg.

Another common tagging violation is for bighorn sheep. Tags cannot be placed around the horns. Rams can only be tagged through the gambrel of the hind leg. Hunters could face losing their ram if it is not properly tagged.

Buck antelope should be tagged under the prong or through the gambrel of a hind leg.

Bears and lions must be tagged through the gambrel of a hind leg, while turkeys can be tagged on the leg or on the wing where it attaches to the body.

Buffalo are tagged through the gambrel, regardless of sex or age.

Tagging is an important part of the hunting process, and it is the hunter’s responsibility to know where an animal is to be tagged. Improper tagging can result in the loss of the animal and/or a citation.