Letter | Despite what Ducey says, Arizona’s economy in bottom half

I just finished reading Gov. Doug Ducey’s statement in the Voter Election Guide. It appears he’s running on the strong Arizona economy. Facts prove otherwise.

The Oct. 10 Business Insider magazine’s ranking of the states (plus the District of Columbia) (https://www.businessinsider.com/state-economy-ranking-q2-2018-2018-6) shows Arizona’s economy in the bottom half of the U.S.

Business Insider magazine examined six measures of the labor-market along with analyzing the general economic health in order to publish their rankings. They looked at unemployment rates, job growth, per-capita GDP, GDP growth, average weekly wages, and wage growth. Of the five bordering states, only New Mexico’s economy is below Arizona.

An interesting fact is the top three states with the strongest economies are headed by Democratic administrations. We’ve tried Republican. Now let’s move this state forward – vote Democratic.

George Francuski

Kingman resident