Halloween Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
8:01 PM Mon, Oct. 15th
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Letter | Kavanaugh hearings were witch hunts

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

  • Originally Published: October 15, 2018 7:29 p.m.

    • I am glad that Brett Kavanaugh got appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

    I watched most of the hearings. As far as I am concerned it was a circus.

    Some people brought up things that he did or supposed to have done 30 years or more ago. So many people tried so hard to disrespect him.

    There isn’t anyone on earth that hasn’t done something in their lives that they wish they hadn’t. Nobody is perfect.

    I am sure Kavanaugh will do a very good job.

    As far as I am concerned, it was nothing but a witch hunt.

    Ronney L. Case

    Golden Valley resident

    More like this story