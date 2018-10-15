Letter | Kavanaugh hearings were witch hunts

I am glad that Brett Kavanaugh got appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

I watched most of the hearings. As far as I am concerned it was a circus.

Some people brought up things that he did or supposed to have done 30 years or more ago. So many people tried so hard to disrespect him.

There isn’t anyone on earth that hasn’t done something in their lives that they wish they hadn’t. Nobody is perfect.

I am sure Kavanaugh will do a very good job.

As far as I am concerned, it was nothing but a witch hunt.

Ronney L. Case

Golden Valley resident