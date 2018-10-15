Letter | Quit spending so much

So Jeff Adams, the newest write-in candidate for City Council, is in favor of the TPT, or sales tax.

He stated, “The question is less about tax rates and more about trust of government spending ... .” You know like lizards and arches.

Hey Jeff, let me clue you in. It’s also about the way City Council illegally passed this. Think what you want of Mayor Monica Gates, but at least she felt the citizenry should vote on all taxes, unlike our mayor-elect, who, if she gets her way will slam taxes down our throats.

We also do not like how she, in cooperation with City Attorney Carl Cooper and City Clerk Sydney Muhle, tried to tell us the TPT initiative was somehow four votes short and possessing the knowledge that some of the write-in candidates for Council were also against the TPT, tried to illegally bar them from running in November.

They lost in court both times.

You may think you have the ability to raise taxes to any rate you desire, but how about this:

Quit spending so much.

John Anastaff

Local resident