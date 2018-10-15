Mohave Community College hosts franchise seminar

KINGMAN – The Small Business Development Center of Mohave Community College will be hosting FranNet’s Kent Craven at a seminar about franchise opportunities 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Mohave Community College, 1971 Jagerson Ave.

Craven, a business consultant, will present how FranNet offers a no-cost franchise consulting service that matches individual goals, skills and financial qualifications with franchise opportunities.

The franchise seminar is free and open to the public. Prior registration for the event is required and can be done online at azsbdc.net or over the phone through Meghan Borker, 928-757-0894.

The Mohave Community College Small Business Development Center works to help launch, grow and sustain small businesses in Mohave County. It is part of Arizona’s largest, most comprehensive and accessible statewide source of assistance for small businesses in every stage of development.

The MCC SBDC provides one-on-one confidential evaluation and guidance by counselors with real-life business ownership and management experience to help fast track plans for startup and growth. It also offers affordable workshops and seminars that can help people gawin the knowledge and skills needed to succeed.

Information provided by the Small Business Development Center of Mohave Community College