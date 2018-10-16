Gaming event to collect pet food donations for Mutt Matchers

KINGMAN – It’s time to break out the controllers and pack a bag of pet food. The Mohave Community College Computer Club, MC4, is hosting its gaming event and pet food drive from 2-6 p.m. Friday at the Neal Campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave., Room 509.

Entry into the event is free, and those who bring a bag of pet food will be entered into a drawing for a retro PlayStation with a copy of Final Fantasy VII. Andra Goldberg, MC4 adviser, said all of the pet food is donated to Mutt Matchers, a local no-kill animal shelter.

The MCC computers will be available, but attendees are welcome to bring their own systems, and card games are always welcome.

Everyone is welcome, and participants who are under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign a permission slip on site.

For more information contact Goldberb at agoldberg@mohave.edu or 928-692-3015.