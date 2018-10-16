High winds resulting in scattered outages

BULLHEAD CITY – Wind gusts exceeding 60 mph in northwest Arizona have resulted in scattered outages throughout the Mohave Electric Cooperative service area.

MEC crews are battling the winds to restore power to affected areas. According to the National Weather Service website, the winds were expected to continue until Monday evening.

“With winds this strong, outages can occur,” said Rick Campos, manager of engineering, operations, and energy services with MEC. “When working on a computer, it is prudent to save work often and, as evening approaches, be sure flashlights are working and easily accessible.”

Trees and branches are a common problem associated with high winds and can obstruct lines and interfere with service to members. Tips on reducing such hazards can be found on the MEC website, www.mohaveelectric.com.

MEC encourages members to report outages. Call the toll-free number (844) 632-2667. The automated outage reporting system makes reporting easy and improves response and restoration time. To take advantage of the benefits of this system, be sure MEC has a current phone number.

Information provided by Mohave Electric Cooperative